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Spectacle of Nature: Olive Ridley Turtles Nesting at Rushikulya

Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles has commenced at Rushikulya river mouth, Odisha, with over 10,000 turtles laying eggs on the sandy beach under moonlit skies. The phenomenon, locally known as 'arribada,' is expected to continue for several days, as favourable conditions persist. Conservation efforts are underway to protect the nesting sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:58 IST
Spectacle of Nature: Olive Ridley Turtles Nesting at Rushikulya
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  • India

In a remarkable natural event, over 10,000 Olive Ridley turtles have embarked on their annual mass nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth, Odisha. The spectacle unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, drawing attention to this crucial wildlife phenomena.

Known as 'arribada,' the event sees thousands of female turtles emerge from the Bay of Bengal under the silver glow of the moon to lay their eggs along a stretch of sandy beach. The process began later than last year, with forest officials and wildlife experts closely monitoring the event.

The area has been fortified with protection squads and fencing, and visitor access is regulated to safeguard the nests. This conservation effort ensures the safety of both the eggs and turtle hatchlings expected to emerge in the following weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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