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Wild Weather Strikes Across the US: A Tale of Extreme Conditions and Travel Chaos

From the heat wave in California to high winds in Washington, DC, extreme weather affected over half of the US population. Disruptive storms forced more than 3,000 flight cancellations. Blizzards impacted the Midwest, while the Southwest experienced record heat, causing significant challenges nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:43 IST
Wild Weather Strikes Across the US: A Tale of Extreme Conditions and Travel Chaos
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  • United States

Extreme weather conditions wreaked havoc across the United States Monday, affecting more than half of the population with a series of disruptive storms and a heat wave. The chaotic weather resulted in over 3,000 flight cancellations and significant disruptions nationwide.

In the East, high winds forced school closures and prompted the House of Representatives to postpone votes. The National Weather Service warned of potential tornadoes, particularly between Maryland and South Carolina. Meanwhile, the Midwest was buried under blizzards, and the Southwest faced record-breaking heat.

This disastrous weather pattern, affecting major airports across New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, is expected to bring sharply colder temperatures in its aftermath. As forecasters predict falling temperatures down to the Gulf Coast, residents across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas remain on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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