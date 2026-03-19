Tackling Yamuna's Frothy Woes: A Call for Sustainable Solutions
Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized sustainable solutions to the froth issues on the Yamuna River. Accompanied by senior officials, Sandhu assessed the situation at Kalindi Kunj barrage. Discussions with local and international experts aim to identify practical measures to address the recurring froth along Kalindi Kunj-Okhala stretch.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The frothy state of the Yamuna River is drawing attention as Delhi's Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu pressed for sustainable solutions on Thursday.
In a high-level visit, Sandhu, alongside senior officials, assessed the conditions at the Kalindi Kunj barrage in a move to address the persistent froth problem.
Engaging with experts from leading scientific institutions, Sandhu aims to prioritize practical strategies, as the situation demands critical interventions.