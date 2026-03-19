Tackling Yamuna's Frothy Woes: A Call for Sustainable Solutions

The frothy state of the Yamuna River is drawing attention as Delhi's Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu pressed for sustainable solutions on Thursday.

In a high-level visit, Sandhu, alongside senior officials, assessed the conditions at the Kalindi Kunj barrage in a move to address the persistent froth problem.

Engaging with experts from leading scientific institutions, Sandhu aims to prioritize practical strategies, as the situation demands critical interventions.