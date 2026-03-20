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U.S. Presses China for Action Beyond Fentanyl Arrests

The United States is optimistic about China's recent arrests concerning illicit fentanyl trade but demands concrete actions like seizures and convictions from Beijing. Following a campaign announced by Chinese state media targeting traffickers, the U.S. seeks tangible outcomes apart from mere apprehensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:49 IST
U.S. Presses China for Action Beyond Fentanyl Arrests
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The United States has expressed optimism over recent Chinese arrests related to the illicit trade of fentanyl. However, U.S. officials emphasized the need for more substantial actions, such as seizures and convictions, from Beijing to combat this issue effectively.

Following an announcement by Chinese state media of a campaign aimed at cracking down on traffickers, the U.S. remains focused on obtaining concrete results. 'We are pleased by China's initial public enforcement actions since the leaders' meeting in Busan in October,' a U.S. official stated.

Despite these developments, the official reiterated that the ultimate goal is to achieve not just arrests, but significant seizures and legal convictions that curb the trafficking of fentanyl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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