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Life Sentence for Husband in Shocking Tea Dispute Murder Case

A Haryana court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over a tea-related argument. The convict, upset by his wife's refusal to make tea, strangled her with a heater wire. The incident, reported in April 2022, resulted in the husband's arrest and conviction in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:49 IST
Life Sentence for Husband in Shocking Tea Dispute Murder Case
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  • India

A Haryana district court has closed a chilling murder case by sentencing a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife over a domestic dispute. The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar, also levied a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicted husband.

The grim incident unfolded in April 2022 when the man strangled his wife with an immersion heater wire, allegedly due to anger at her refusal to prepare tea. Deputy District Attorney Mahesh Chhabari reported that the murder case was initially filed by the victim's father, Indrapal Singh, at the Khedi Pul police station.

The court hearing involved substantial testimony including 25 witnesses and the presentation of 15 documentary evidence pieces. Following comprehensive proceedings, the substantial evidence led to the husband's conviction, ensuring justice for the victim through a life sentence handed down this past Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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