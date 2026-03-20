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Nitish Kumar Accelerates Bihar's Development with Rs 1,422 Crore Projects

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched extensive development projects worth Rs 1,422 crore in Gayaji and Aurangabad districts during his Samridhi Yatra. Key projects include irrigation, road infrastructure, and self-help groups' funding, supporting the state's progress. Noteworthy projects in Aurangabad encompass water supply, sports facilities, and riverfront development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:19 IST
Nitish Kumar Accelerates Bihar's Development with Rs 1,422 Crore Projects
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a significant step towards the state's development on Friday, unveiling projects worth Rs 1,422 crore in Gayaji and Aurangabad districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. The projects, as noted by the Chief Minister's Office, aim to bolster the region's infrastructure and development.

In Gayaji, Kumar inaugurated 553 development schemes valued at Rs 367 crore and laid the foundation for 140 additional projects worth Rs 377 crore. These initiatives include vital infrastructure enhancements like bridge construction over Badki and Majhiawan rivers, road widening, and government building projects.

In Aurangabad, the Chief Minister launched 262 projects totaling Rs 678 crore, from water supply improvements to sports complex developments. A notable engagement involved a Rs 609 crore cheque donation to women associated with Jeevika self-help groups, furthering economic empowerment goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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