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Return of the Rhinos: A New Era for Uganda's Kidepo Valley

Ugandan wildlife authorities have reintroduced rhinos into Kidepo Valley National Park, marking a milestone in the recovery efforts of the species, which was once poached to extinction in this area. This initiative reflects the stability and conservation efforts in Uganda, attracting tourism by enabling the natural habitat viewing of rhinos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karamoja | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:21 IST
Return of the Rhinos: A New Era for Uganda's Kidepo Valley
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In a remarkable conservation effort, Ugandan wildlife authorities have successfully reintroduced rhinos to Kidepo Valley National Park. Once a land where these majestic creatures faced extinction due to poaching, the park now stands as a beacon of hope for rhino recovery.

Two southern white rhinos from a private Ugandan ranch were relocated to this northeastern region, with two more arriving soon after. This initiative marks a significant step in restoring the rhino population in Kidepo Valley, where none had been seen since 1983.

Efforts to safeguard these animals are ongoing, involving collaborations with conservation groups and enhanced security measures to deter poaching. The project, supported by Global Conservation and other partners, signals Uganda's renewed stability in wildlife protection and potential to boost eco-tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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