Tragic Blaze at Palam: Probe Unveils Safety Lapses

A devastating fire at Delhi's Palam claimed the lives of nine family members, prompting intensive investigations into potential safety lapses and response delays by fire services. Official sources revealed that the probe, ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, focuses on the timing and efficiency of the emergency response.

The fire likely began due to a short circuit near the building's entrance, while the rapid spread is believed to be exacerbated by stored flammable materials, such as clothes and cosmetics. Witness accounts have pointed to failures in the fire tenders' equipment, particularly the low water pressure and malfunctioning hydraulic lifts, which may have hindered rescue efforts.

Officials are waiting for the Forensic Sciences Laboratory report to confirm the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the Delhi government ensures rigorous action will follow against any parties found responsible for negligence or equipment failures that contributed to the tragedy.