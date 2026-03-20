Powering the Future: Arunachal Pradesh's Hydropower Revolution

During the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the state's significant contribution to India's clean energy aspirations, citing its massive hydropower potential.

Speaking at the high-level Power Ministerial Meet, Mein stressed the urgency of strategic central support to exploit the state's 58,000 MW hydropower capacity, which constitutes over 38 percent of the national total.

The discussions, attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and others, focused on sectoral challenges, with Mein advocating for rapid approval of projects via CPSUs to curb rising costs, expanded transmission capacities, and infrastructure enhancement to align with national energy goals.