Empowering Young Medics: Revolutionizing Diabetes Care

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh urged young medical professionals to engage in research and patient care for diabetes during the MVCON 2026 conference. The event, organized by the MV Hospital for Diabetes, saw Singh awarded the MV Lifetime Achievement accolade for his contributions to diabetes research.

The conference, which unfolded over three days, included workshops on advanced wound care and debridement techniques. More than 1,000 experts in diabetes care participated, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and mitigate complications like diabetic foot.

MV Hospital CEO Dr. Viswanathan Vishnu Vijay described MVCON 2026 as a multidisciplinary platform intended to promote collaborative efforts among specialties in diabetes care.

(With inputs from agencies.)