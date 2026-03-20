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Crackdown in Kendrapara: Illegal Prawn Dykes Demolished

Authorities demolished illegal prawn dykes near Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district to reclaim government land encroaching into the Coastal Regulation Zone. The operation, incident-free, aims for mangrove regeneration to prevent reoccupation and bolster natural barriers against tidal surges and cyclones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:32 IST
Crackdown in Kendrapara: Illegal Prawn Dykes Demolished
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  • India

In a decisive operation, joint forces comprising Bhitarkanika National Park officials, the Revenue department, and police have dismantled unauthorized prawn dykes in Kendrapara district. The raid targeted encroachments on government lands that breached the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), leading to the reclamation of several acres.

The unauthorised prawn farming structures, referred to locally as 'gheries', were erected unlawfully, infringing on protected environmental zones. Assistant Conservator of Forests, Manas Das, confirmed the demolition took place without incident, under a security detail of armed police.

This reclaimed land is now set for a mangrove regeneration initiative, expected to commence within a week. Officials highlight the area's suitability for such ecological restoration due to consistent tidal water inflows, with a task force established to ensure sustained public awareness on the critical role of mangroves in coastal protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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