India's Tech & Urban Transformation: Convergence & Smart Future Cities Expo 2026

The 33rd Convergence India and 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026, with support from the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India, will serve as a pivotal event for India's digital and urban transformation. Scheduled for March 23-25, 2026, this New Delhi expo is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees from 25 countries.

Hosting key technology companies like Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, the event will showcase advancements in AI, IoT, and smart governance. The expo aims to bolster India's position as a global technology partner while aligning with government initiatives such as 'Digital India' and 'Make in India'. Key discussions will address AI, fintech, and smart city technologies.

A highlight of the event includes a new SIAM Lab - a hub for automotive and tech innovation, fostering collaboration among leading OEMs and tech firms. Special sessions will explore the impact of AI and algorithms on digital creators, further emphasizing India's role in global tech dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)