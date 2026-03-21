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India's Tech & Urban Transformation: Convergence & Smart Future Cities Expo 2026

The 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026 will occur in New Delhi from March 23–25. Supported by Digital India and the IndiaAI Mission, the event highlights India's digital and urban development, featuring global tech giants and fostering international collaboration in AI, IoT, smart mobility, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:10 IST
India's Tech & Urban Transformation: Convergence & Smart Future Cities Expo 2026
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The 33rd Convergence India and 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026, with support from the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India, will serve as a pivotal event for India's digital and urban transformation. Scheduled for March 23-25, 2026, this New Delhi expo is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees from 25 countries.

Hosting key technology companies like Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, the event will showcase advancements in AI, IoT, and smart governance. The expo aims to bolster India's position as a global technology partner while aligning with government initiatives such as 'Digital India' and 'Make in India'. Key discussions will address AI, fintech, and smart city technologies.

A highlight of the event includes a new SIAM Lab - a hub for automotive and tech innovation, fostering collaboration among leading OEMs and tech firms. Special sessions will explore the impact of AI and algorithms on digital creators, further emphasizing India's role in global tech dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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