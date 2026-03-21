Tragedy Strikes in Kathmandu: Two Indian Nationals Killed by Bus

In a tragic accident, two Indian nationals lost their lives after being struck by a bus in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital. The victims, Padam Upadhyay and Satish Kumar Kushwaha, both employed in Kathmandu, were hit by a private bus in the Bhotebahal area on Friday night.

Suffering critical injuries, the two men were rushed to the National Trauma Centre. Despite medical efforts, they unfortunately passed away on Saturday. The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the city.

Naresh Raj Subedi, Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Office, reported that the bus driver, Man Bahadur Basnet, 35, has been detained. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)