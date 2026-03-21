Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kathmandu: Two Indian Nationals Killed by Bus

Two Indian nationals died after a bus accident in Kathmandu, Nepal. Padam Upadhyay and Satish Kumar Kushwaha were fatally injured by a private bus. They succumbed to their injuries at the National Trauma Centre. The bus driver has been arrested, and police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Kathmandu: Two Indian Nationals Killed by Bus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a tragic accident, two Indian nationals lost their lives after being struck by a bus in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital. The victims, Padam Upadhyay and Satish Kumar Kushwaha, both employed in Kathmandu, were hit by a private bus in the Bhotebahal area on Friday night.

Suffering critical injuries, the two men were rushed to the National Trauma Centre. Despite medical efforts, they unfortunately passed away on Saturday. The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the city.

Naresh Raj Subedi, Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Office, reported that the bus driver, Man Bahadur Basnet, 35, has been detained. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026