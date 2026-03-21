Biogas Boom: Bengaluru's Innovative Waste-to-Gas Solution

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy is championing a shift towards decentralised waste-to-gas plants as a potential remedy for cooking gas shortages and Bengaluru's mounting garbage crisis. In a recent statement, Reddy cited a successful initiative in Koramangala where wet waste is transformed into biogas, offering a practical solution to urban waste management.

Reddy elaborated on the project spearheaded by Carbon Masters, which started in 2018 with an investment of Rs 4 crore, to convert household waste into gas. Initially processing eight tonnes of waste daily, the project has expanded to handle 13 tonnes, with plans for further growth. The produced gas is sold commercially, demonstrating a viable economic model.

Highlighting the scale of Bengaluru's waste issue, Reddy noted that effective utilization of wet waste could significantly reduce dependency on landfills. Initiatives in areas like Kannahalli and Aaharavalli are already underway, with promising results. Complementary waste management strategies, such as recycling and dry waste collection, are also being prioritized to ensure long-term sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)