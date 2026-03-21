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Harnessing Geospatial Technologies for Wildlife Conservation

The Forest Survey of India and BISAG-N signed an agreement to integrate geospatial technologies, enhancing forest fire management and wildlife conservation. Conducted during the SC-NBWL meeting, the initiative also discussed infrastructure proposals and the socio-economic impacts on nomadic communities relying on Protected Areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:35 IST
Harnessing Geospatial Technologies for Wildlife Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest Survey of India (FSI) has taken a major step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). The agreement aims to strengthen the use of geospatial technologies and AI/ML tools for better management of forest fires and wildlife conservation.

This strategic development occurred during the 90th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), chaired by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Dehradun. The SC-NBWL, functioning under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, provides crucial advisory services to the government regarding wildlife and forest conservation.

The committee reviewed proposals across various sectors, such as infrastructure and water supply, while acknowledging the needs of nomadic and pastoral communities dependent on Protected Areas. Emphasis was placed on balancing conservation goals with traditional practices and socio-economic dependencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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