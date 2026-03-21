Passing of Aijaz Deshmukh: A Loss to BJP and Minority Communities
Aijaz Deshmukh, a key figure in the BJP Minority Morcha and All India Haj Committee, died at 55. His death occurred during medical treatment at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Deshmukh served the BJP for over 30 years, and his funeral was held at Shahinshwali Dargah graveyard.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Aijaz Deshmukh, a notable member of the BJP Minority Morcha and All India Haj Committee, has passed away at the age of 55, his family confirmed. Deshmukh died in a hospital where he was undergoing treatment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
With a legacy spanning over 30 years, Deshmukh was a steadfast supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party, deeply involved in its activities catering to the minority communities.
His final rites were solemnly performed at the Shahinshwali Dargah graveyard, marking the end of an influential career that impacted many within and outside the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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