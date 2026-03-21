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Karnataka Holds the Line on Bus Fare Hikes Amid Fuel Surge

Karnataka's Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced no immediate increase in bus fares despite rising fuel costs. Citing global tensions for the surge, he assured commuters won't be burdened. Criticizing the central government's fuel pricing, Reddy urged them to avoid further hikes impacting the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:04 IST
Karnataka Holds the Line on Bus Fare Hikes Amid Fuel Surge
Ramalinga Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, has assured the public that bus fares will not rise despite recent spikes in fuel prices. Reddy stated that the government aims to shield commuters from the impacts of global fuel fluctuations.

The minister, speaking to reporters, criticized the central government's handling of fuel pricing, expressing disappointment that past decreases in crude oil costs did not benefit consumers. He attributed the price spike to geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Iran, Israel, and the US, predicting that rates would fall once these issues resolve.

Reddy made it clear that no committee would be formed for fare revision and emphasized that Karnataka would not independently pursue price adjustments without considering public impacts. He urged the Union government to prevent additional fuel price hikes, highlighting the burden it places on the public.

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