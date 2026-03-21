Stalemate in Puducherry: DMK and Congress in Seat-Sharing Deadlock
The Congress and DMK are at an impasse over seat-sharing for the Puducherry Assembly polls, with a proposed 9:21 formula causing discontent. Talks remain deadlocked as both parties prepare for the potential necessity of contesting separately. Revised proposals have not resolved disagreements over a long-standing leadership duel.
- Country:
- India
The seat-sharing negotiations between allies DMK and Congress for the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls in Puducherry have reached a stalemate. The Congress has expressed dissatisfaction with the 9:21 proposal from DMK, resulting in a deadlock.
The national party seeks to lead the alliance in the Union Territory, rejecting both the original and revised proposals from DMK, the latter suggesting an equal 14:14 seat distribution. A resolution is yet to be reached as deadlines loom, with local teams continuing to negotiate.
Past election dynamics, where Congress traditionally contested more seats, further complicate matters, especially given recent political shifts influenced by BJP interventions. Both parties are preparing contingencies to contest independently if talks fail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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