Operation Muttikomban: Capturing the Elusive Elephant
The Forest Department is working to capture and relocate an elephant named Muttikomban, which poses a threat to lives and crops in Vadakkanad. Despite a recent attempt, the elephant retreated into the forest. Officials are continuing efforts with trained wildlife watchers to ensure public safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Forest Department has initiated an operation to capture a wild elephant named Muttikomban in Vadakkanad after repeated crop raids and posing risks to human safety.
Efforts to capture the elephant intensified following the death of a farmer, leading to resident protests. Despite a recent attempt to tranquilize the elephant near Kaloorkunnu, the animal managed to retreat into the forest.
Officials, with the help of trained wildlife watchers, are continuing efforts to track and tranquilize Muttikomban, aiming to eliminate the threat to lives and property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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