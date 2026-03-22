Operation Muttikomban: Capturing the Elusive Elephant

The Forest Department has initiated an operation to capture a wild elephant named Muttikomban in Vadakkanad after repeated crop raids and posing risks to human safety.

Efforts to capture the elephant intensified following the death of a farmer, leading to resident protests. Despite a recent attempt to tranquilize the elephant near Kaloorkunnu, the animal managed to retreat into the forest.

Officials, with the help of trained wildlife watchers, are continuing efforts to track and tranquilize Muttikomban, aiming to eliminate the threat to lives and property.

(With inputs from agencies.)