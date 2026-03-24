IAEA Warns Majority of Nuclear Material Thefts Occur During Transport

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a renewed warning over vulnerabilities in the transport of nuclear and radioactive materials, revealing that more than half of all reported thefts since 1993 occurred during authorized transport, with the share rising to nearly 70% over the past decade.

The findings, drawn from the IAEA’s Incident and Trafficking Database (ITDB), underscore the growing importance of strengthening transport security as global reliance on radioactive materials expands.

Transport Identified as Key Risk Point

Between 1993 and 2025, the ITDB recorded:

4,626 total incidents involving nuclear or radioactive materials

730 theft-related incidents , including attempted thefts

Nearly 55% of thefts occurring during transport

Over 59% of transport-related thefts (around 400 cases) where materials were never recovered

The data highlights transport as the most vulnerable stage in the lifecycle of radioactive materials.

“Nuclear and other radioactive material remains vulnerable to security threats during transport,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security.

Unrecovered Materials Raise Long-Term Concerns

The high proportion of unrecovered materials raises serious concerns about potential misuse, environmental risks, and gaps in tracking systems.

While most incidents are not linked to deliberate trafficking or malicious intent, the IAEA notes that their frequency reflects ongoing weaknesses in:

Transport security protocols

Regulatory oversight

Detection and monitoring systems

Safe disposal practices

Increase in Reported Incidents in 2025

In 2025, a total of:

236 incidents were reported by 34 countries

This marks an increase from 147 incidents in 2024, although the IAEA attributes much of the rise to retrospective reporting rather than a sudden surge in new events.

The ITDB currently includes participation from 145 countries, making it a key global tool for tracking nuclear security incidents.

Wide Range of Materials Involved

The database covers a broad spectrum of materials, including:

Nuclear substances such as uranium, plutonium, and thorium

Radioisotopes used in medicine and industry

Contaminated materials discovered in scrap metal and recycling facilities

Recurring incidents involving contaminated scrap highlight persistent challenges in managing disused radioactive sources and preventing improper disposal.

Millions of Shipments, High Stakes

The IAEA estimates that millions of shipments of radioactive materials take place each year worldwide for peaceful applications, including:

Medical treatments and diagnostics

Energy production

Agricultural and industrial uses

Given this scale, even a small percentage of security breaches can have significant implications.

Global Conference Focuses on Solutions

The release of the data coincides with the International Conference on the Safe and Secure Transport of Nuclear and Radioactive Material, where experts are examining:

Legal and regulatory frameworks

Transport packaging and safety design

Supply chain risks and operational practices

Emerging technologies to enhance security

The conference aims to strengthen international cooperation and identify practical solutions to reduce risks during transport.

Call for Stronger International Cooperation

The IAEA is urging countries to enhance their national nuclear security systems, particularly in:

Securing materials during transit

Improving detection and response capabilities

Strengthening regulatory enforcement

The agency continues to provide technical support to member states seeking to upgrade their security frameworks.

A Critical Link in Nuclear Safety

As global demand for nuclear and radioactive materials continues to grow, ensuring their safe and secure transport remains a cornerstone of international safety and non-proliferation efforts.

The latest data serves as a stark reminder that while systems are in place, transport remains a critical vulnerability requiring sustained vigilance and innovation.