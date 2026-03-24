Shruti Marathe Unveils Luxurious Codename Tree Clouds Show Flat

In a remarkable event held in Pune, acclaimed actor Shruti Marathe unveiled the show flat of Codename Tree Clouds, a lavish residential project. Located within the expansive SP Kingstown township, this development is strategically positioned along the Pune–Solapur Highway in Hadapsar Annexe.

The launch was attended by senior leadership from Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and select invitees, offering them an exclusive walkthrough of the project's design ethos and layout planning. Codename Tree Clouds epitomizes a nature-driven approach, integrating climate-responsive architecture with over 75% open spaces.

As Ms. Rima Kirtikar, CMO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, noted, the development reflects the aspirations of today's buyers, aiming to harmonize quality living with lifestyle and connectivity. Its proximity to major hubs and upcoming metro links emphasizes the township's appeal as a rising residential micro-market in East Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)