Kenya's Rising Waters: A Nation Battles Devastating Floods

Kenya is facing severe flooding crises, with two rivers overflowing and displacing thousands. The death toll stands at 88, with over 34,000 residents affected. A government spokesperson urged citizens to avoid flooded routes, noting visibility challenges during the night.

Emergency responses are in full swing in the most affected regions. The Kenya Red Cross Society is leading rescue operations, evacuating over 200 individuals in Nyando and providing shelter to displaced families. Concerns over infrastructure and public safety intensify as authorities work tirelessly to ensure secure relocations.

In Tana River and Uasin Gishu Counties, further flood reports threaten agricultural productivity and daily operations, raising alarms about preparedness. Officials continue to monitor as ongoing rains forecast potential worsening conditions, urging residents in vulnerable areas to heed warnings seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)