Hyperspectral Remote Sensing: A New Dawn in Environmental Monitoring
Hyperspectral remote sensing is revolutionizing mineral and environmental monitoring, notably enhancing ore differentiation and forest health analysis. Dr N Rama Rao emphasized its role in agricultural planning and bridging science with practical applications. A workshop at BIT Mesra highlighted its use in resource mapping and geospatial analysis.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking workshop at Ranchi's Birla Institute of Technology, Dr N Rama Rao from the Indian Institute of Space Technology emphasized the transformative role of hyperspectral remote sensing in mineral and environmental monitoring.
This advanced technology is enhancing the ability to differentiate ores from waste and is providing vital insights into forest health and vegetation stress, particularly in regions like Jharkhand.
The workshop, attended by experts including Dr AP Krishna from BIT Mesra, showcased the practical applications of hyperspectral and LiDAR data in resource mapping, offering participants live classes and labs to further their understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)