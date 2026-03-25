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Darren Hardy's Record-Breaking Land Rover Pull for a Cause

Darren Hardy set a new world record by pulling a 1.5-tonne Land Rover for 100 kilometers in under 100 hours to raise funds for H-ABC, a rare brain disease. Despite physical challenges, he succeeded two hours ahead of schedule and aims to raise £100,000 for research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:19 IST
Darren Hardy's Record-Breaking Land Rover Pull for a Cause

In a remarkable feat of endurance, Darren Hardy, a British army veteran, set a new world record by pulling a 1.5-tonne Land Rover for a total distance of 100 kilometers in just under 100 hours, all in an effort to raise funds for H-ABC, a rare and incurable degenerative brain disease.

The 40-year-old former Royal Engineer, originally from Northern Ireland, achieved this formidable task two hours ahead of his target on Tuesday. Despite the physical challenges of swollen calves, stress fractures, and fatigue, Hardy persevered, fueled by the adrenaline and the prospect of aiding the H-ABC Foundation.

Having previously raised £120,000, Hardy hopes his latest exploit will contribute another £100,000 to aid Aggie Candy-Waters and others affected by the disease. Although grueling, the London adventure was one Hardy embraced, showcasing his indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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