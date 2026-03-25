Moldova's Power Struggle: A Nation in Energy Crisis

Moldova's parliament has ratified a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector after Russian assaults in Ukraine disabled a crucial power line supplying Moldova with its energy needs. The motion, endorsed by the pro-European government, was passed with 72 favorable votes in the 101-member body.

The measure faced opposition from the Socialist and Communist factions, who declined to support an initiative designed to allow governmental authorities to better address the crisis and maintain essential services. The Isaccea-Vulcanesti line, which channels electricity from Romania to Moldova, traverses Ukrainian territory and accounts for up to 70% of Moldova's power supply.

Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu emphasized, "The implications of the Ukrainian conflict are indisputable. Direct impacts on our power grid are apparent." He warns of possible power outages due to peak hour deficits of up to 400 megawatts, depending on the restoration timeline of five to seven days.