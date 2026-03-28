Himachal Pradesh Embarks on Systematic Urbanization Journey

The government of Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards structured urban development by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design, based at New Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture.

The agreement aims to develop regional-level action plans specifically for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. During the signing event, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani emphasized the necessity of consistent urban growth as the state's development accelerates.

With this collaboration, the state seeks to leverage technical and research expertise to craft plans that marry urban advancement with environmental conservation, ultimately reducing urban congestion and fostering rural-urban integration.