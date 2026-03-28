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Himachal Pradesh Embarks on Systematic Urbanization Journey

The Himachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with the Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design, aiming to guide urbanisation in the state. This partnership will focus on creating regional action plans for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts, integrating technical expertise and environmental preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh Embarks on Systematic Urbanization Journey
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  • India

The government of Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards structured urban development by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design, based at New Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture.

The agreement aims to develop regional-level action plans specifically for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. During the signing event, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani emphasized the necessity of consistent urban growth as the state's development accelerates.

With this collaboration, the state seeks to leverage technical and research expertise to craft plans that marry urban advancement with environmental conservation, ultimately reducing urban congestion and fostering rural-urban integration.

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