The West's Melting Dream: The Collapse of an Iconic Ski Season

In a season marked by abnormally mild winter and scorching spring temperatures, ski resorts across the U.S. West are grappling with unprecedented challenges. A lack of snow has forced resorts like Taos Ski Valley to take extraordinary measures to remain operational.

Park City, Utah was eerily quiet as businesses missed out on the usual vacation crowds, with snowfall at less than half the annual norm. Climate scientist Daniel Swain points to long-term climate change, noting that the snowpack is nearing historic lows.

The warming trend is seriously threatening the $20 billion U.S. ski and snowboard industry, reducing water supply crucial for cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas and escalating wildfire risks. Communities reliant on this industry are left scrambling as resorts from Vail to Breckenridge report significant downturns.

(With inputs from agencies.)