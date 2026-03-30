Left Menu

The West's Melting Dream: The Collapse of an Iconic Ski Season

The U.S. West experiences its lowest snow levels in decades, severely impacting ski resorts. Many resorts are closing early or not opening at all due to record-low snowfall and an intense heatwave. Experts attribute this to long-term climate change, raising concerns about the sustainability of the winter sports industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:33 IST
The West's Melting Dream: The Collapse of an Iconic Ski Season

In a season marked by abnormally mild winter and scorching spring temperatures, ski resorts across the U.S. West are grappling with unprecedented challenges. A lack of snow has forced resorts like Taos Ski Valley to take extraordinary measures to remain operational.

Park City, Utah was eerily quiet as businesses missed out on the usual vacation crowds, with snowfall at less than half the annual norm. Climate scientist Daniel Swain points to long-term climate change, noting that the snowpack is nearing historic lows.

The warming trend is seriously threatening the $20 billion U.S. ski and snowboard industry, reducing water supply crucial for cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas and escalating wildfire risks. Communities reliant on this industry are left scrambling as resorts from Vail to Breckenridge report significant downturns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

 India
2
Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

 India
3
Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police custody.

Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police cust...

 India
4
Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026