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Tremors in Paradise: Strong Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu

A powerful earthquake with an epicenter near Vanuatu, at a depth of 115 km, struck the South Pacific. Though quakes at such depths are typically less impactful, there were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami threats, according to US geological and tsunami authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:26 IST
Tremors in Paradise: Strong Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A significant tremor was recorded near Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Monday, as per official reports. The United States Geological Survey pinpointed the quake's epicenter at a considerable depth of approximately 115 km.

Although earthquakes of this depth generally result in less surface impact, the seismic event was located about 35 km northeast of Luganville, Vanuatu.

Authorities, including the US tsunami warning center, confirmed there were no immediate signs of destruction nor any tsunami warnings, advisories, watches, or threats following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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