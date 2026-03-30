Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district when a man and a teenager died after attempting to steal high-voltage cables from a power transmission tower, police reported on Monday.

The event, which occurred around 2:30 am on Sunday near Nandurghat in Kaij tehsil, has created shockwaves in the region. Avinash Batole, 17, and Akash Shriram Ade, both from Medankarwadi near Chakan, Pune district, had allegedly climbed the tower while accomplices cut heavy cables from one side, causing the tower to collapse.

Their associates attempted to disguise the mishap as a road accident, transporting the bodies to Parbhani district. Suspicious relatives exposed the cover-up at a hospital, prompting police intervention. This led to the arrest of three individuals connected to the crime, as a probe continues for other suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)