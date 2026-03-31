Tragic Traffic: Speeding Car Claims Life in Mumbai Crash
A speeding car in Mumbai's Chembur area rammed into an auto-rickshaw, killing a 65-year-old woman and injuring two others. The deceased, Chand Bi Hussain Sheikh, was thrown out upon impact and declared dead at the hospital. The driver was arrested, facing charges for negligence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Chembur area as a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.
The accident claimed the life of 65-year-old Chand Bi Hussain Sheikh, who suffered severe head injuries upon being ejected from the auto-rickshaw. Another woman and the driver were also hurt.
Authorities confirmed the driver has been arrested and charged with negligence, adding to the existing traffic safety concerns in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death
Delhi Police Tops in Digital Policing: An ISO-Certified Achievement
Five persons killed after fire breaks out at house in Gujarat's Surat city: Police.
Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Fugitive in Attempt-to-Murder Case
Explosive Incident: Injuries at Krishna Police Station