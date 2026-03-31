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Tragic Traffic: Speeding Car Claims Life in Mumbai Crash

A speeding car in Mumbai's Chembur area rammed into an auto-rickshaw, killing a 65-year-old woman and injuring two others. The deceased, Chand Bi Hussain Sheikh, was thrown out upon impact and declared dead at the hospital. The driver was arrested, facing charges for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:30 IST
Tragic Traffic: Speeding Car Claims Life in Mumbai Crash
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Chembur area as a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

The accident claimed the life of 65-year-old Chand Bi Hussain Sheikh, who suffered severe head injuries upon being ejected from the auto-rickshaw. Another woman and the driver were also hurt.

Authorities confirmed the driver has been arrested and charged with negligence, adding to the existing traffic safety concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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