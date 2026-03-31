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Afghanistan's Unyielding Struggle: Nature's Wrath Amid Climate Challenges

Severe flooding in Afghanistan has claimed 42 lives in the past five days, as heavy rain affects nearly every province. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority reports more rain is expected, exacerbating damage to infrastructure and homes in a country already vulnerable to extreme weather and conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:21 IST
Afghanistan's Unyielding Struggle: Nature's Wrath Amid Climate Challenges
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  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan is experiencing severe flooding, with 42 individuals losing their lives over the past five days, according to authorities. Predicted heavy rains pose further threats, adding to the devastation inflicted on an already struggling nation.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority has reported widespread damage: thunderstorms, landslides, and lightning strikes have swept through nearly every province. Moving forward, more rain is forecast, raising concerns about escalating casualties and destruction.

Climate change, deforestation, and decades of conflict have bolstered the effects of these natural disasters. Poor infrastructure presents a dire situation as homes, agricultural lands, and businesses face extensive damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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