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Debris Hits Haifa Oil Refinery Amid Missile Strikes

An intercepted missile strike led to debris hitting an industrial building and fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa. Although a fuel storage tank was directly hit, thick smoke was managed with no casualties. Production facilities remain unaffected, according to Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:18 IST
Debris Hits Haifa Oil Refinery Amid Missile Strikes
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In a tense episode amidst ongoing regional hostilities, debris from an intercepted missile struck Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa, according to the Fire and Rescue Service.

A direct hit on a gasoline storage tank inside the refinery grounds resulted in large plumes of smoke, despite no casualties being reported.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen assured the public that no production facilities suffered damage and fuel supplies remain uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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