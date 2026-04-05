Unveiling the Explosive Mysteries: Evidence for Gargantuan Star Explosions
Scientists have uncovered indirect evidence for theorized ultra-powerful supernovas—massive stellar explosions that may leave no remnants. These findings, involving black holes and gravitational waves, verify hypotheses dating back to the 1960s about the universe's largest stars and their dramatic end-of-life explosions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:26 IST
Scientists have uncovered indirect evidence supporting the theory of ultra-powerful supernovas, massive stellar explosions that may leave no remnants.
These gigantic cosmic events have been a subject of scientific speculation since the 1960s.
Research involving black holes and gravitational waves provides clues to these groundbreaking phenomena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- supernova
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- universe
- scientists
- evidence
- gravitational waves
- black holes
- theory
- cosmos
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