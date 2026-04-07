Left Menu

El Nino Threatens India's Monsoon in 2026

India's monsoon rainfall in 2026 is projected to be below normal due to the El Nino effect, according to private weather forecaster Skymet. Expected precipitation is around 94% of the long-term average. The India Meteorological Department is preparing to release its forecast for the monsoon season shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:15 IST
El Nino Threatens India's Monsoon in 2026
  • Country:
  • India

Private weather forecaster Skymet has anticipated that India's monsoon rainfall in 2026 will fall below normal levels, primarily due to the El Nino weather pattern. According to Skymet, precipitation is expected to reach only 94% of the long-term average of 868.6 mm during the crucial June to September period.

This forecast comes as the El Nino pattern threatens to significantly reduce rainfall in the latter half of the monsoon season. Historically an essential time for India's agriculture, any deviation in expected rainfall could have wide-ranging effects on the agricultural sector and water resources.

The state-run India Meteorological Department is poised to release its initial monsoon season forecast in the coming week, aiming to provide an official perspective on the forthcoming rainy season.

TRENDING

1
Israeli military issues warning in Farsi to Iranians to avoid taking trains until at least 9 pm local time, reports AP.

Israeli military issues warning in Farsi to Iranians to avoid taking trains ...

 Global
2
Japanese Journalist Released on Bail in Iran

Japanese Journalist Released on Bail in Iran

 Japan
3
Israeli Military Issues Warning to Iranians

Israeli Military Issues Warning to Iranians

 United Arab Emirates
4
Revolutionizing Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Combining Ultrasound and DOT

Revolutionizing Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Combining Ultrasound and DOT

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026