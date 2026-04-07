El Nino Threatens India's Monsoon in 2026

Private weather forecaster Skymet has anticipated that India's monsoon rainfall in 2026 will fall below normal levels, primarily due to the El Nino weather pattern. According to Skymet, precipitation is expected to reach only 94% of the long-term average of 868.6 mm during the crucial June to September period.

This forecast comes as the El Nino pattern threatens to significantly reduce rainfall in the latter half of the monsoon season. Historically an essential time for India's agriculture, any deviation in expected rainfall could have wide-ranging effects on the agricultural sector and water resources.

The state-run India Meteorological Department is poised to release its initial monsoon season forecast in the coming week, aiming to provide an official perspective on the forthcoming rainy season.