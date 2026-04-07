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Chill in the Capital: Delhi Records Coldest April Day in Three Years

Delhi experienced its coldest April day in three years as overcast skies and rain reduced temperatures to record lows. With the maximum temperature at 28.8 degrees Celsius, notable drops were recorded across multiple areas. The weather forecast predicts continued showers, while Delhi's air quality remains moderate according to CPCB standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:49 IST
Chill in the Capital: Delhi Records Coldest April Day in Three Years
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Delhi shivered through its coldest April day in three years as overcast skies and persistent rain brought temperatures down significantly. The maximum temperature plummeted to 28.8 degrees Celsius, marking a considerable drop that surprised residents used to warmer Aprils.

Safdarjung recorded substantial rainfall of 3.0 mm, matched by Lodhi Road, while Palam and Ridge logged 2.1 mm each. Ayanagar noted a slightly lower figure at 2.0 mm. Wednesday will likely bring further thunderstorms and rain, with cloudy conditions expected to persist.

Despite the chill, the city's air quality remains in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 114, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. This represents a stark contrast to Delhi's typically warmer climate this time of year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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