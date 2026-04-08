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Kali Tiger Reserve: Shielding Nature's Jewel with Eco-Sensitive Zones

The Union environment ministry proposes an Eco-Sensitive Zone around Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve, spanning 663.32 sq km. Eco-Sensitive Zones buffer sensitive regions from human impact. The reserve, part of the Western Ghats, is a biodiversity hotspot housing endangered species. Public feedback is invited within 60 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:28 IST
Kali Tiger Reserve: Shielding Nature's Jewel with Eco-Sensitive Zones
  • Country:
  • India

The Union environment ministry has initiated steps to foster sustainable conservation around Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve by proposing an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) spanning 663.32 square kilometres. This draft notification aims to protect biodiversity by mitigating human impact on these delicate ecosystems.

Home to a diversity of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, and elephants, the Kali Tiger Reserve also nurtures the catchment area of the vital Kali River and its tributaries. This action seeks to guard the biologically rich Western Ghats, ensuring a buffer for endangered species and maintaining ecological balance.

While ESZs are envisioned to buffer areas ranging from zero to ten kilometres wide, the northern and north-western parts remain unmarked, given proximity to Bhimagad Wildlife Sanctuary. All relevant stakeholders are encouraged to provide their insights within the next 60 days, to shape this critical conservation endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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