Rampaging Bison Wreak Havoc in Tribal Settlement

In a startling incident at a tribal settlement near the Government Botanical Garden, Indian bison wreaked havoc, demolishing homes and injuring residents. Officials reported that the herd charged into the Garden Mund settlement, causing panic among villagers.

The bison's intrusion late Tuesday night resulted in three homes, belonging to Nithish Kuttan, Surya Kuttan, and Vivek Kuttan, being entirely destroyed after some of the massive animals climbed onto rooftops, causing the structures to collapse.

Six people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized. The Forest Department has initiated an investigation, and local tribes have appealed for assistance to reconstruct damaged homes.