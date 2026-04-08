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Rampaging Bison Wreak Havoc in Tribal Settlement

A herd of Indian bison caused destruction in a tribal settlement near the Government Botanical Garden, with three houses destroyed and six people injured. The animals even climbed onto roofs, collapsing structures. The local tribal community seeks assistance following this unexpected event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:30 IST
Rampaging Bison Wreak Havoc in Tribal Settlement
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  • India

In a startling incident at a tribal settlement near the Government Botanical Garden, Indian bison wreaked havoc, demolishing homes and injuring residents. Officials reported that the herd charged into the Garden Mund settlement, causing panic among villagers.

The bison's intrusion late Tuesday night resulted in three homes, belonging to Nithish Kuttan, Surya Kuttan, and Vivek Kuttan, being entirely destroyed after some of the massive animals climbed onto rooftops, causing the structures to collapse.

Six people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized. The Forest Department has initiated an investigation, and local tribes have appealed for assistance to reconstruct damaged homes.

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