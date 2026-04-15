Metro Mishap: Crane Collapse Causes Traffic Chaos in Mumbai's BKC
A crane involved in Metro construction at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex toppled, causing traffic disruptions. No casualties were reported. Authorities are working to clear the site and restore normal traffic flow. The incident reportedly stemmed from a mechanical failure while lifting a beam.
- Country:
- India
A crane used in Metro construction work toppled at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex early Wednesday, causing major traffic disruptions in one of the city's busiest areas. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
The incident occurred around 4:30 am during the BKC Metro Line 2B station construction, where mechanical failure led to a 400-ton crane toppling and a pre-cast beam tilting. The MMRDA is actively working to clear the scene and minimize inconvenience to commuters.
According to officials, a 600-ton capacity crane is being deployed to remove the toppled crane. Traffic is expected to resume within 3-4 hours as efforts to restore normalcy continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- crane
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- Mumbai
- BKC
- traffic
- construction
- mechanical failure
- MMRDA
- Metro Line 2B
- failure
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