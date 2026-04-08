Blast on the Danube: Russian Drones Strike Izmail Port

In a late-night offensive, Russian drones targeted the largest Danube river port in Ukraine, Izmail, causing significant damage to port facilities. According to Ukraine's regional development ministry, the attack ignited fires, which emergency services swiftly extinguished.

The ministry reported no casualties in the attack, emphasizing Russia's ongoing campaign against Ukraine's logistics and port infrastructure. Izmail, situated at Ukraine's southwestern frontier along the Danube, has emerged as a key logistical node.

Following the Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in 2022, Izmail and other Danube ports became crucial for Ukrainian imports and exports. Although the blockade ended in 2023, Danube ports, particularly Izmail, remain vital for the transport of essential goods, including explosives and fuel.