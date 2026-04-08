DUAC Denies Approval for RML Hospital Expansion Over Parking and Discrepancy Issues

The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has rejected a completion no objection certificate (NOC) for the new super specialty block at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Citing a lack of parking facilities and other 'discrepancies,' the commission noted the failure to include a formally approved multi-level car parking (MLCP) design in the project submission.

The block, initially approved in 2015, has undergone revisions with subsequent approvals in July 2021, which also integrated the MLCP proposal. Despite these approvals, the actual construction of the MLCP has yet to begin, leaving the submission incomplete in the commission's view.

In a statement, the DUAC has urged the project's architect to address the missing elements and furnish detailed documentation verifying the claims made during deliberations. The missing MLCP and unresolved discrepancies are central to the commission's decision to withhold the completion NOC.