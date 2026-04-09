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Army's 'Operation Him Setu' Rescues Stranded Tourists in Sikkim

The Army has rescued 135 stranded tourists from North Sikkim amid heavy snowfall and landslides. About 1,000 tourists are still stranded, and continued efforts are made to rescue them. Operation 'Him Setu' involves road clearance, snow removal, and restoring connectivity, with medical emergencies treated as a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:26 IST
Army's 'Operation Him Setu' Rescues Stranded Tourists in Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has successfully rescued a total of 135 tourists who were stranded in North Sikkim due to severe landslides and heavy snowfall, authorities reported on Thursday.

Presently, around 1,000 tourists are still trapped in the area of Lachen, but concerted efforts are ongoing to evacuate them promptly under the army's 'Operation Him Setu,' spearheaded by the Trishakti Corps of the Eastern Command. The operation has seen critical mountain passes reopened and alternative routes activated to expedite rescue operations amidst challenging weather conditions.

The Border Roads Organisation is actively collaborating with the Army, focusing on road clearance and snow removal tasks to restore connectivity. Army officials have underscored that their top priority is the safety and well-being of each citizen, ensuring medical emergencies receive immediate attention. Landslides continue to hamper travel between Lachen and Chungthang, close to the India-China border.

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