India Develops Brain-Like Humidity Sensor: Neuromorphic Device Promises Ultra-Efficient Smart Technologies

In a major leap toward next-generation intelligent electronics, researchers in India have developed a groundbreaking neuromorphic sensor that mimics the human brain’s ability to sense, process, and store information—all within a single device. The innovation, which responds dynamically to environmental humidity, could significantly reduce energy consumption and transform the future of artificial intelligence, edge computing, and smart sensing technologies.

The research, led by scientists at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has been published in the prestigious Journal of Materials Chemistry C. The study introduces a novel class of bio-inspired sensors that bridge the gap between conventional electronics and biological intelligence.

Rethinking Electronics Through Biology

As global demand for computing power surges—driven by AI, IoT, and real-time data processing—traditional electronic systems are increasingly constrained by high energy consumption and inefficiencies in data transfer. Conventional sensors typically rely on separate components for sensing, memory, and processing, leading to latency and energy overheads.

Neuromorphic electronics aim to overcome these limitations by emulating biological neural systems, where sensing and processing occur simultaneously. However, most existing neuromorphic devices still depend on hybrid architectures, limiting their efficiency.

The JNCASR team has now addressed this challenge by creating a single-platform neuromorphic sensor that integrates all three functions—sensing, memory, and processing—in one compact device, closely replicating how biological systems operate.

Inspired by Nature: The Frog Connection

The innovation draws inspiration from amphibian biology, particularly cricket frogs, whose neural responses are highly sensitive to environmental moisture and light. These frogs exhibit adaptive synaptic behavior—modulating activity based on humidity levels and daylight conditions.

Replicating this phenomenon, the researchers designed a humidity-responsive system capable of synapse-like behavior, marking the first instance where humidity serves as the primary stimulus in a neuromorphic device.

The Science Behind the Breakthrough

The device is built using 1D supramolecular nanofibers, synthesized from charge-transfer complexes of donor and acceptor molecules. These nanofibers were deposited onto interdigitated gold electrodes on a glass substrate, forming the active sensing layer.

Key experimental features include:

Controlled humidity exposure using humidified nitrogen flow

Application of humidity pulses with varying intensity and intervals

Electrical measurements to evaluate synaptic responses

The sensor demonstrated advanced neural-like functions, including:

Synaptic facilitation and depression (short-term signal strengthening and weakening)

Metaplasticity (adaptive response based on prior stimuli)

Basic logic operations, indicating computational capability

A Sensor That “Thinks” and “Remembers”

What sets this device apart is its ability to adapt and retain information:

Changes in humidity directly alter the electrical current response

The device can “remember” previous humidity exposure , influencing future responses

Light further modulates its behavior, mirroring biological sensory systems

This convergence of sensing and cognition in a single unit represents a paradigm shift in electronics—moving from passive sensors to intelligent, adaptive systems.

“This is the first time humidity has been used as the primary stimulus to emulate synaptic behaviour in a neuromorphic device,” the research team noted.

Unlocking a New Era of Smart Technologies

The implications of this innovation are far-reaching across multiple sectors:

Environmental monitoring: Smart sensors that dynamically respond to climate conditions

Healthcare: Wearable devices capable of adaptive physiological sensing

Artificial Intelligence: Energy-efficient edge computing systems with reduced data transfer needs

Internet of Things (IoT): Autonomous devices capable of real-time decision-making

By eliminating the need for separate processing units, such devices could drastically reduce power consumption—one of the biggest challenges in scaling AI and IoT infrastructure.

Toward Sustainable and Intelligent Electronics

This breakthrough aligns with global efforts to develop sustainable computing technologies that minimize energy use while maximizing performance. By leveraging supramolecular chemistry and bio-inspired design, the researchers have demonstrated a scalable pathway toward low-power, high-efficiency electronic systems.

The work also highlights India’s growing leadership in advanced materials science and neuromorphic engineering, fields that are expected to define the future of computing.

Research Team and Publication

The study was conducted by Tejaswini S. Rao and Sukanya Baruah under the guidance of JNCASR researchers. Their work provides critical insights into designing environmentally responsive, multifunctional materials for next-generation applications.

Publication: Journal of Materials Chemistry CDOI: https://doi.org/10.1039/d5tc03980k

Looking Ahead

As industries increasingly demand systems that are not just faster but smarter and more adaptive, innovations like this neuromorphic humidity sensor could redefine how machines interact with the environment.

By bringing electronics closer to the efficiency and intelligence of biological systems, this research paves the way for a future where devices don’t just sense the world—they understand and respond to it.