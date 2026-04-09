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Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response

Three Russian ministers are in Dagestan, overseeing emergency responses to deadly floods. The floods have left communities submerged, caused evacuations, and disrupted power for thousands. With more rain expected, federal authorities have intensified relief efforts, providing essential supplies and resources to the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:15 IST
Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response
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Three Russian ministers arrived in Dagestan in the Caucasus region on Thursday to oversee emergency responses to severe flooding conditions that have claimed six lives, according to the Interfax news agency.

Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov is at the forefront of relief efforts following the torrential rain, with the Russian government confirming that relief operations are under federal control. More resources can thus be allocated to the crisis.

Since last month, six fatalities have been reported and 6,200 individuals have been affected, precipitating the evacuation of over 4,000 residents in the region, where cut power impacted more than 300,000 inhabitants. The floods have inundated eight localities and critical road sections.

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