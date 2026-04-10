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Urgent Barrage Repairs for Kaleshwaram: Safety First

Telangana's CM A Revanth Reddy has mandated swift repairs on the Kaleshwaram project barrages, ensuring adherence to safety protocols by NDSA. Plans include tests before monsoon, forming a dedicated team, and continuous monitoring. Reddy emphasizes urgency and pledges funds to avoid any delays in execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:32 IST
Urgent Barrage Repairs for Kaleshwaram: Safety First
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In a bid to restore vital infrastructure, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has prioritized the repair of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project barrages.

During discussions with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, he underscored the need for strict adherence to National Dam Safety Authority guidelines. This involves meticulous planning for the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, along with a strategy for ongoing oversight.

Prior to the monsoon, comprehensive tests and sample collections led by the Central Water and Power Research Station must be concluded. The Chief Minister assured funding and is intolerant of any delays, emphasizing the importance of safety and efficiency in the repair operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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