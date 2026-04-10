Harnessing Genetic Blueprints: The Future of Conservation Genomics in Battling Climate Change

As climate change accelerates, ecosystems from redwoods to seagrass are under unprecedented threat. To combat this, researchers are turning to conservation genomics, a groundbreaking discipline aiming to identify genetic traits that bolster resilience to climatic extremes.

Efforts in experimentation span various species, from coral reefs, where genomic tools help identify resilient colonies, to the eelgrass of Southern California, which shows promise despite current restoration challenges. Researchers hope that selective breeding of genetically robust organisms could restore these ecosystems.

However, experts like Karen Holl emphasize that while genomics provides vital insights, it is not a standalone solution to climate change. Mitigating greenhouse gas emissions remains imperative to ensuring the survival of diverse ecosystems worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)