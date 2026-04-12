Lunar Legacy: Artemis II's Triumph and What's Next for NASA's Moon Ambitions

NASA has boldly re-entered the lunar exploration scene with the successful Artemis II mission, marking the first human visit to the moon in more than fifty years.

The crew has returned safely to Earth, igniting excitement for Artemis III, which promises even more groundbreaking endeavors.

The ongoing competition between SpaceX and Blue Origin for the next lunar landing fuels anticipation as new missions are lined up with ambitious goals, including establishing a moon base.

(With inputs from agencies.)