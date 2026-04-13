Blaze in Dwarka Sector 5: Swift Response Saves Lives
A fire erupted in a residential building in Dwarka Sector 5, Delhi, prompting a quick response from the fire services. Although there was no reported damage or casualties, three family members were safely rescued. The fire is believed to have started from an electrical short circuit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 5 on Monday morning, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.
Emergency services received a call around 7:30 AM and swiftly dispatched seven fire tenders to the scene. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and no household items were damaged.
Firefighters successfully rescued three family members—P Sengupta, SS Sengupta, and Gaurab Sengupta—from the upper floors. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the building's chimney shaft, which spread from the second to the seventh floor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- fire
- Delhi
- building
- blaze
- Dwarka
- emergency
- response
- rescue
- short circuit
- electricity
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