Blaze in Dwarka Sector 5: Swift Response Saves Lives

A fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 5 on Monday morning, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

Emergency services received a call around 7:30 AM and swiftly dispatched seven fire tenders to the scene. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and no household items were damaged.

Firefighters successfully rescued three family members—P Sengupta, SS Sengupta, and Gaurab Sengupta—from the upper floors. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the building's chimney shaft, which spread from the second to the seventh floor.

(With inputs from agencies.)