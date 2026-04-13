Delhi's New Sanctuary: Haven for Aggressive Stray Dogs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated funds for a new dog shelter in Dwarka, designed to accommodate over 1,500 aggressive stray dogs. The shelter will be situated in Dwarka Sector 29, with tender announcements imminent as the engineering department finalizes preparations.

Half of the project's Rs 3.58 crore cost is already secured. Aimed to be completed within six months, the shelter will be built on a 2.5 to three-acre plot, also housing Animal Birth Control centers and a pet crematorium.

The facility will comprise both enclosed and open spaces to ensure a natural environment. Aggressive dogs collected from various city parts will undergo rabies examination upon arrival, then either vaccinated and held in kennels or moved to open areas based on the results.

(With inputs from agencies.)