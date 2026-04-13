Delhi's New Sanctuary: Haven for Aggressive Stray Dogs
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to build a new dog shelter in Dwarka to house 1,500 aggressive stray dogs. The shelter, located in Sector 29, will occupy 2.5 to three acres, include enclosed and open spaces for the dogs, and be completed in six months.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated funds for a new dog shelter in Dwarka, designed to accommodate over 1,500 aggressive stray dogs. The shelter will be situated in Dwarka Sector 29, with tender announcements imminent as the engineering department finalizes preparations.
Half of the project's Rs 3.58 crore cost is already secured. Aimed to be completed within six months, the shelter will be built on a 2.5 to three-acre plot, also housing Animal Birth Control centers and a pet crematorium.
The facility will comprise both enclosed and open spaces to ensure a natural environment. Aggressive dogs collected from various city parts will undergo rabies examination upon arrival, then either vaccinated and held in kennels or moved to open areas based on the results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Construction Site Face-Off: Extortion Plot Foiled
Court of Appeals Greenlights White House Ballroom Construction
Bhopal's Crackdown on Illegal Lakefront Constructions Underway
Tourism on the Rise: J&K Issues Record Building Permissions Amid Crackdown on Illegal Constructions
LPG Shortage Threatens Construction Projects and Livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh