Madhya Pradesh Greenlights Major Development Initiatives

The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned a comprehensive suite of development programs set to transform various sectors across the state. Key among these is the approval for the continuation of six new medical colleges, facilitated by central government assistance, with a budget of Rs 1,674 crore earmarked for the next five years.

Notably, a significant Rs 286.26 crore investment was approved to construct the Midwasa Medium Irrigation Project in Sagar district, benefiting farmers by irrigating 7,200 hectares of land. Furthermore, the cabinet allocated Rs 10,801 crore for various Public Works development projects, including roads and infrastructure upgrades.

In a bid to advance agricultural mechanization, Rs 2,250 crore was approved to support equipment subsidies, reducing labor dependency. Additionally, crucial health services linked to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy will continue with a budget of Rs 1,005 crore, and Rs 240.42 crore has been designated for women's empowerment initiatives such as 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' and One Stop Centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)