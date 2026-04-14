Punjab Launches 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna' for Women Empowerment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna,' targeting women's financial empowerment in the state. This initiative was unveiled during a state-level event commemorating Ambedkar Jayanti.

Registrations for the scheme have commenced in various locations, including Adampur, Anandpur Sahib, Kotkapura, and Patiala Rural, accessible at Angwandi centres and municipal offices. General category women will receive Rs 1,000 monthly, while women belonging to the Scheduled Castes will benefit with Rs 1,500.

To qualify, women must be aged 18 or above, registered as voters in Punjab, and possess valid Aadhaar and Voter ID cards. Exclusions apply to government employees and elected officials. The scheme fulfills a key electoral promise by the ruling party before the 2022 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)